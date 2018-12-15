202.5
Former Maryland business owner appeals 17-year sentence

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 1:12 pm 12/15/2018 01:12pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland business owner has appealed the 17-year sentence he received following his conviction this summer on charges that he fraudulently obtained $50 million in credit.

The Frederick News-Post reports that Mark Ian Gaver was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court. A jury had found the former owner of Frederick-based Gaver Technologies Inc. guilty in August.

Gaver filed a notice of appeal to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland accused Gaver of using more than 100 falsified financial records to repeatedly apply for extended lines of credit from Santander Bank.

At his trial, defense attorney James Zonas argued that Gaver was a hands-off business owner who enjoyed international travel and luxury cars while others ran his seemingly successful business.

