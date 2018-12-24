202.5
Home » Maryland News » Firefighters battle apartment fire,…

Firefighters battle apartment fire, find woman’s body

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 2:08 pm 12/24/2018 02:08pm
Share

ELDERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Firefighters battled a Maryland apartment fire and found a woman’s body inside.

News outlets report firefighters found the woman inside of an Eldersburg apartment Monday morning after responding to a smoke alarm. Ed Ruch Jr. with the Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire company says it’s not yet clear how the woman died.

Crews found the woman on the floor of a second-floor bedroom. Maryland Fire Marshal Brian Geraci says investigators believe she was a resident of the apartment but are still gathering information.

A statement says the fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom area. It says the rest of the town house as well as an adjacent unit have extensive smoke damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ELDERSBURG Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500