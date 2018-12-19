202.5
Father accused of directing daughter, 5, to steal package

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 9:21 pm 12/19/2018 09:21pm
BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of directing his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package off the porch of a Maryland home.

News outlets report the man was identified as 46-year-old Gary Martin Smith of Abingdon. He’s charged with offenses, including theft under $100 and conspiracy to commit theft.

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says Smith directed his daughter to steal the package off the porch of the Bel Air home Nov. 30. Authorities say a pair of boots was inside the package.

Video of the theft was posted and a deputy handling the case received an anonymous tip that identified the girl. Deputies were able to positively identify her, which led to charges against her father.

daughter Gary Martin Smith Maryland News package thief
