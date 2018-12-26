202.5
Home » Maryland News » Elon University, driver settle…

Elon University, driver settle with runner hit by car

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 11:40 am 12/26/2018 11:40am
Share

ELON, N.C. (AP) — A member of the Elon University cross country team who was seriously injured when she was struck by a car has settled with both the driver and the school.

Freshman Molly Offstein was struck by a motorist with a green light while crossing the street on a morning run in March 2017 in Elon. The Times-News of Burlington reports Keith Leamey wasn’t charged, but settled with Offstein’s family in August. A sealed order in the settlement with the North Carolina university was filed in December.

A court filing says Offstein is still unable to care for herself.

When she returned to her hometown of Frostburg, Maryland, last August, her father said in a Facebook group dedicated to her recovery that she couldn’t walk or talk, but recent posts show progress.

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Elon University Living News Local News Maryland News molly offstein
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500