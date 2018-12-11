202.5
11 sexual harassment complaints made in Maryland legislature

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 1:13 pm 12/20/2018 01:13pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new report tracking sexual harassment in the Maryland General Assembly says there were 11 complaints against lawmakers over the last year, but it’s unclear how many lawmakers were involved.

The Department of Legislative Services released the report Thursday to a panel of lawmakers that sets policy for the General Assembly.

The panel decided last year to compile an annual report and make it public, after a wave of allegations against national political, entertainment and media figures, as well as sexual misconduct concerns in statehouses around the country. It’s the first report of its kind in Maryland.

The report records complaints from last December to November.

