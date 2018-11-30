202.5
Home » Maryland News » U.Md. to update some…

U.Md. to update some dorms to prevent mold infestations

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 1:54 am 11/30/2018 01:54am
Share
A Sept. 13, 2017 file photo of College Park. Signs says "Home of the University of Maryland". (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A University of Maryland, College Park, spokeswoman says the school plans to update at least two dorms to prevent mold outbreaks after an infestation caused a temporary evacuation.

Jessica Jennings tells The Baltimore Sun that the school plans to boost the dehumidifying abilities of two dorms next summer.

A mold infestation caused one dorm to be temporarily evacuated in September. A contractor hired by the school to investigate the mold’s cause found that the dorm’s air-conditioning system wasn’t able to control building humidity.

The contractor, Building Dynamics LLC, says current remediation efforts need to be improved upon. The school says it is reviewing engineering recommendations and expects to release a mold combat strategy in January.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News mold Prince George's County, MD News university of maryland
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

14 recipes for Christmas dinner

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or are hosting a more intimate gathering, here are some Christmas recipes that are sure to please.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500