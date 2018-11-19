Home » Maryland News » School resource officer uses…

School resource officer uses stun gun on Maryland student

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 8:19 am 11/19/2018 08:19am
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a school resource officer used a stun gun on a student at a Maryland high school.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Wicomico High School spokesman Paul Butler says the officer stunned a student who didn’t respond to attempts to calm him down during a fight with another student Friday.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office charged 18-year-old Da-Mond Moore with assault and resisting arrest. Butler says he was hospitalized as a precaution.

Wicomico High School Principal Don Brady says Moore will remain out of school during an investigation.

School activity continued as normal that day, as Butler says the incident was confined to one classroom.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

