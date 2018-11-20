202.5
Protesters deliver signatures opposing Maryland pipeline

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 7:50 pm 11/20/2018 07:50pm
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered outside of a National Park Service office in Maryland in a push to stop construction of a pipeline under the Potomac River that would connect natural gas produced in Pennsylvania to industries in West Virginia.

News outlets report around 50 people gathered Monday outside of the park service office in Hagerstown to deliver signatures opposing the TransCanada project. The pipeline would cross a narrow band of Washington County before passing under the Potomac River.

TransCanada needs a right-of-way permit from the park service to drill under the C&O Canal National Historical Park, which stretches between Cumberland and the nation’s capital.

Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles with the National Park Service says a final determination regarding the permit hasn’t been made. She says they anticipate making a final determination in the coming months.

Topics:
hagerstown Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News transcanada project
