NRLB: More evidence Johns Hopkins tried to stop union effort

BALTIMORE (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found more evidence that Johns Hopkins Hospital officials have restricted the rights of nurses trying to unionize.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the federal labor board says there’s merit to complaints that university officials created the impression of surveilling unionization activity. The board previously said at the end of October that there was evidence the hospital violated federal law by barring nurses from coming to work on days off to talk about the unionization effort, and from talking about union issues at work.

The NLRB has said it will issue a formal complaint if the hospital doesn’t agree to settle the complaint brought by National Nurses United in June.

The hospital said in a statement that it believes “the union’s charges lack merit.”

