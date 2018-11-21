202.5
No mail for residents who lost mailboxes to car crash in May

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 10:34 am 11/21/2018 10:34am
FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Around a dozen apartment complex residents say they haven’t received mail since an alleged drunken driver knocked over their mailboxes six months ago.

Frostburg Apartments manager Bill McKenzie tells the Cumberland Times-News his complex has a lot of elderly and handicapped tenants and the post office won’t drop the mail off at his office to distribute.

Residents petitioned U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s office to try to get the problem that began in May resolved.

Frostburg Postmaster Kelly Kaylor says they don’t have the resources to go door-to-door with the mail and there’s no secure place to leave it.

She says installing new cluster boxes is “a process to get it done.” U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Freda Sauter said Tuesday that new boxes are scheduled to be installed in the next two or three weeks.

Information from: Cumberland (Md.) Times-News, http://www.times-news.com/timesnew.html

Topics:
drunken driver Local News mail Maryland News
Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos

A historic landmark church in Capitol Hill’s Stanton Park has been converted into six multistory luxury condos, all with unique original details, called The Bell Tower at Stanton Park. See photos.

