More than 400 car crash reports in Maryland’s 1st snow day

Maryland's first responders say they were sent out to more than 400 car crashes across the state as the first measureable amounts of snow fell, and at least two people were killed.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s first responders say they were sent out to more than 400 car crashes across the state as the first measureable amounts of snow fell, and at least two people were killed.

State Police tweeted that between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to 421 crashes and 236 disabled vehicles while answering 1,076 calls for service. WJZ-TV reports the numbers are from state-operated highways and don’t account for crashes in local jurisdictions.

Anne Arundel County firefighters say in a statement that of the 74 crashes they responded to, 16 required taking injured people to a hospital. They say a driver in her 20s died at the scene where a utility style work truck hit her car. A pedestrian in his 60s was fatally struck by a car.

___

Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.