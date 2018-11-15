202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland tourism spending up…

Maryland tourism spending up in 2017 even as visitors drop

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 7:54 am 11/15/2018 07:54am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials say tourism spending increased in 2017, despite a drop in overall visitors.

The Baltimore Sun cites a release from the Maryland Department of Commerce that says visitors to Maryland spent more than $17 billion in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Overall visitation dropped from 42.1 million in 2016 to 41.5 million last year, but officials touted an increase in visitors from targeted markets, like New York. Visitors from New York increased 10 percent last year, which Commerce Secretary Mike Gill credited to marketing strategy and efforts to enhance the visitor experience.

A study conducted by Tourism Economics showed that visitors generated $2.4 billion in state and local taxes.

State officials announced the numbers Wednesday at the Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News tourism
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 ways to give back around DC this holiday season

'Tis the season for giving. If you’re looking for a way to give back to the D.C.-area community, whether through time or turkeys, here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500