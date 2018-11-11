202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland stabbing kills one,…

Maryland stabbing kills one, injures another

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 1:21 pm 11/11/2018 01:21pm
Share

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a stabbing killed one man and critically injured another in Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the stabbing happened on Saturday. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to the scene found two stab-wound victims, one of whom was dead at the scene.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was located and arrested without incident. The man faces charges including murder and assault.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News salisbury stabbing
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500