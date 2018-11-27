202.5
Maryland man accused of posing as teen, raping 12-year-old

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 7:28 am 11/27/2018 07:28am
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 36-year-old Maryland man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl he met while posing as a 14-year-old boy on Snapchat.

News outlets report 36-year-old John Warren Compton was arrested Sunday at a park where he had arranged to meet the girl again.

According to charging documents, the girl reported Compton in mid-August, about a week after she said she had been raped. She told authorities she didn’t know he was an adult until he came to pick her up in Pennsylvania.

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies took over her social media accounts, and arranged Sunday’s meeting with Compton.

Compton denied he pretended to be 14 and told investigators he’d met the girl on Tinder and was told she was 18.

He’s being held without bail on charges including second-degree rape.

Topics:
emmitsburg Local News Maryland News snapchat
