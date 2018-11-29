202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland hunters can get…

Maryland hunters can get tax break for donating venison

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 1:35 am 11/29/2018 01:35am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new law allows Maryland hunters to receive up to a $200 tax credit for donating processed venison to organizations that help provide meals to those in need.

The Baltimore Sun reports the law went into effect this year and the related personal income tax credit applies to bow and arrow, muzzleloader and firearms seasons. Hunters can receive a $50 tax credit for each of up to four antlerless deer they pay to have butchered and then donate.

The butchering and processing expenses will be offset by the tax credit if the venison is donated to an organization that meets the requirements. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a nonprofit that uses donations and grants to pay participating butchers to prepare some venison slated for donation.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
deer meat hunting Local News Maryland News venison
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500