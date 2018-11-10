202.5
Home » Maryland News » Elderly woman found dead…

Elderly woman found dead at Maryland house fire

By The Associated Press November 10, 2018 12:15 pm 11/10/2018 12:15pm
Share

LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a Maryland house killed a woman and injured two firefighters.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the fire happened Friday night.

Baltimore County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski says that firefighters found an elderly woman in the dwelling in Lansdowne and that she was pronounced dead at the scene. He says two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames at the house. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore county fire Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Planning a Thanksgiving feast? Fire up your test kitchen and try out these recipes this weekend to make sure your Turkey Day is triumphant. From "midnight pumpkin pie" to sweet potato pie with a bourbon twist, find all your Thanksgiving dessert recipes here.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500