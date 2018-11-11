202.5
Driver hurt after driving around a lowered railroad gate

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 1:15 pm 11/11/2018 01:15pm
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A Maryland driver was injured after driving around a lowered crossing gate at a railroad crossing.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Saturday morning accident.

Cumberland Police say the driver’s vehicle was dragged about 50 feet (15 meters) by the train that was moving at about 10 mph (16 kph). The vehicle was badly damaged.

The driver, who wasn’t immediately identified, faces traffic charges including failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless driving.

