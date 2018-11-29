202.5
Dam on Susquehanna opens floodgates amid record rainfall

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 10:48 am 11/29/2018 10:48am
DARLINGTON, Md. (AP) — The crest gates of a Susquehanna River dam have been opened to allow the river to flow freely into the Chesapeake Bay.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday that 12 of the Conowingo Dam’s floodgates will remain open “until further notice.”

The Susquehanna has been brimming from record November rainfall. Record rains in Maryland have caused the dam to open its floodgates multiple times this year.

The Coast Guard has cautioned boaters to use “extreme caution” amid the water and debris that will be released into the bay.

The dam’s owner, Exelon Corp., tried suing Maryland environmental regulators over demands it do more to lessen pollution flowing into the bay. A judge rejected the lawsuit in November.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

