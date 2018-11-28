202.5
Home » Maryland News » Chemical spill at UMES…

Chemical spill at UMES cleared with no injuries reported

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 11:33 am 11/28/2018 11:33am
Share

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — A chemical spill at a Maryland university that led to the evacuation of a campus building has been cleared.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore spokesman Bill Robinson says a glass container of ammonium hydroxide has been knocked over in a storage area next to a laboratory under renovation. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports no injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon, but a contractor working on the Trigg Hall lab was hospitalized as a precaution.

Four others who breathed in fumes refused treatment.

Robinson says ammonium hydroxide is water soluble and thus dissipates quickly. A university alert announcing an all clear was posted just over two hours after the spill was reported.

Trigg Hall houses faculty offices and agricultural research labs. The school didn’t hold classes there for the day’s remainder.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

2018 Offbeat Gift Guide

Great gifts don’t have to be expensive or even trendy. They can be unique. They can even be funny and, yeah, somewhat useless. Here’s a gallery of offbeat gift ideas for grown-ups as you put together your shopping list. All were lovingly curated by our crack staff at the WTOP Holiday Desk.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500