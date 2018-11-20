Bodies of Md. couple found after fishing boat wreck

A Keedysville couple — whose bodies were found Sunday and Monday — were registered as the owners of the boat.

DOWNSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a Maryland couple was killed when their boat went over a dam on the Potomac River.

The Herald-Mail reported that rescue workers initially found a woman’s body following the Sunday morning discovery of an overturned Bass Tracker fiberglass boat. Maryland Natural Resources Police reportedly identified the woman as 62-year-old Susan Lynne King, and found the body of her husband, 63-year-old David Robert King, on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Catherine Medellin says a preliminary investigation shows their boat went over Dam No. 4.

Capt. Brian Albert said the Keedysville couple was registered as the owners of the boat.

Susan King worked at Meritus Medical Center, Albert said, adding that investigators haven’t found many relatives of the couple.

