Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation wins NASCAR award

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 9:00 pm 11/29/2018 09:00pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A volunteer with the Maryland-based Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation has been awarded the eighth annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award during NASCAR’s season-ending awards ceremony.

Carl Dakes will receive a $100,000 donation for the foundation that provides hospital and housing services to critically ill children and their families. The award is determined by an online vote and honors the philanthropic ideals of the NASCAR Foundation’s late chairperson.

Dakes is a contractor who has volunteered time and resources to paint eight different Believe in Tomorrow facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The NASCAR Foundation also awarded $25,000 to charities represented by the three other award finalists.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

