3 officers hurt when theft suspect fights to prevent arrest

By The Associated Press November 4, 2018 12:29 pm 11/04/2018 12:29pm
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say three officers are recovering from injuries after a suspected thief resisted arrest.

Cumberland police said Sunday that 34-year-old Sidney Charles of Edgewood faces charges of assault, resisting arrest and one count of theft under $100. A supervisor at the Allegany County Detention Center where Charles is being held without bond said there was no record showing whether he had an attorney.

Police say officers responded early Saturday to a business reporting a theft and found Charles walking nearby with the stolen property.

A fight erupted and officers used an electric shock device to subdue Charles. He and the two arresting officers were treated at a hospital, where Charles struck a third officer.

