202
Home » Maryland News » Sailing Hall of Fame…

Sailing Hall of Fame will leave Maryland for Rhode Island

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 11:16 am 10/17/2018 11:16am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The National Sailing Hall of Fame will officially leave Maryland for Rhode Island, barring any last-minute discoveries.

The Capital reports the board of directors voted 17-9 Tuesday to proceed with its deal to purchase space in Newport’s historic Armory Building. President Gary Jobson says the vote total represented “a strong statement in favor of Newport,” but the site still needs to be inspected for structural and environmental issues before the Nov. 8 deal deadline.

The hall plans to spend about $4 million in total, including installing exhibits. It has a lease on a state-owned building in Annapolis until 2020, but hadn’t been successful in building a museum.

Despite the departure, a spokeswoman for Mayor Gavin Buckley says Annapolis won’t relinquish its title as the “sailing capital of the world.”

___

Information from: The Capital

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

5 products that will see the biggest Black Friday discounts in 2018

Black Friday can be overwhelming. To help you focus your efforts, here’s a list of the specific product categories that will see the biggest price drops this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500