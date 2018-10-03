202
Police: Teen store employee run over by woman after argument

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 10:06 am 10/03/2018 10:06am
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a woman ran over a teen convenience store employee following an argument.

Citing an Aberdeen police release, news outlets report the 17-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after being run over Sunday. Her condition had improved by Tuesday, when she had surgery.

Twenty-one-year-old Shyria Nicole Watson is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Lt. Will Reiber says this wasn’t their first confrontation. In July, police responded to the store for an argument during which items were thrown and pepper spray may have been used. The employee was referred to a commissioner to file charges, but nothing further happened.

The judge refused Watson’s public defender’s request to lower bail from $75,000. She instead ordered Watson held without bail altogether, citing her lack of employment and Delaware residence.

Topics:
aberdeen maryland convenience store Local News Maryland News
