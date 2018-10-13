202
Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 3:26 pm 10/13/2018 03:26pm
LOCHEARN, Md. (AP) — Police are searching for a driver suspected of leaving the scene after fatally striking a 27-year-old in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police said in a news release that officers responded Saturday around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Crash team investigators determined Garohn Malik Green was crossing the road when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The car involved is described as a 1997 to 1999, two-toned cream over silver Lexus ES300. Police say the vehicle should have significant damage to the front right corner and to the front right headlight, including some parts missing from the assembly.

