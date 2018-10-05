202
Home » Maryland News » No intrusions so far…

No intrusions so far in probe of Maryland election system

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 4:36 pm 10/05/2018 04:36pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland elections official says a U.S. Department of Homeland Security team has found “no evidence of any unauthorized intrusion” so far in an analysis of the state’s election system.

Deputy Election Administrator Nikki Charlson says the analysis by the Hunt and Incident Response Team from the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center is ongoing.

She says a final report is expected in five to seven weeks. She says the team has provided periodic updates of its analysis.

Maryland officials asked for an evaluation after learning in July about a transaction between a venture fund with Russian ties and a company involved in the state’s election infrastructure. ByteGrid did not disclose to state officials that it is financed by AltPoint Capital Partners, whose largest investor is a Russian oligarch.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2018 midterms election hacking Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500