New York poker pro charged in Maryland marijuana scheme

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 10:10 am 10/10/2018 10:10am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A professional poker player who was charged in a New York marijuana bust earlier this year is now charged with funneling marijuana and hash oils into the Baltimore area.

The Baltimore Sun reports 50-year-old Micah Raskin was charged Oct. 1 with distributing 100 kilograms or more of marijuana through a criminal information in federal court.

The New York man was arraigned February in Nassau County on felony drug and weapon charges. Prosecutors said then he received drug shipments and stored them at his home and a storage facility, before a courier delivered them to Baltimore, Washington, Virginia and New York. The marijuana was sold for $1,400 a pound.

The newspaper couldn’t reach his attorney for comment.

Industry reports say Raskin has earned nearly $2 million from playing poker.

