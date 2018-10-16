202
Home » Maryland News » Mo's Seafood to pay…

Mo’s Seafood to pay $1M to workers who sued over pay

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:10 pm 10/16/2018 01:10pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The company operating Mo’s Seafood restaurants will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit with 34 former employees who said they were underpaid.

In the collective-action lawsuit filed against Mo’s Fisherman Exchange Inc. and owner Mohammed Manocheh in 2015, waiters and kitchen staff asserted minimum wage and overtime violations, as well as unlawful tip deductions.

News outlets report plaintiffs’ attorneys say parties neared a trial before agreeing to settle. Mo’s attorney Andrew Dansicker says going to trial would have been a lot more expensive.

Under the terms of the settlement, the seafood company does not admit to liability.

Attorney Jessie Weber says each plaintiff will get an average of $12,800, but actual payouts will vary based on the number of hours worked and length of employment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500