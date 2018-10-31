Maryland trade group for cannabis growers, processors taps new director

The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association has tapped the founder of a business aimed at building a stronger ecosystem around Maryland’s medical marijuana industry as its new executive director. Jacquie Cohen Roth, an Annapolis…

Jacquie Cohen Roth, an Annapolis resident, founded CannabizMD LLC with the goal of increasing education and advocacy around medical marijuana in the state, as well as facilitating connections among businesses operating within Maryland’s growing cannabis industry. She also leads Athena Communications LLC, a public relations and government affairs firm.

Cohen Roth will now head the Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association, or CANMD. The trade association represents the business interests of the 30 licensed medical cannabis growers and processors throughout the state. In her new role, Cohen Roth will provide recommendations to CANMD’s board of directors on issues including cannabis policy, public health and best practices. She will also support the association’s…