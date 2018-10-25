202
Lawsuit from 2016 Aspen rafting death settled

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 3:35 pm 10/25/2018 03:35pm
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over the June 2016 rafting death of a Maryland man in Colorado.

The Aspen Times reports that attorneys filed a notice on Oct. 16 saying the estate of James Abromitis and defendant Aspen Whitewater Rafting have agreed to a resolution of the civil lawsuit.

Court records don’t delve into any terms of the settlement, and parties on both sides this week did not release details.

The lawsuit filed by the estate of Abromitis and his widow, Allison Parker, accused the rafting company of misleading the couple about the conditions on the Roaring Fork River when they rafted the Slaughterhouse Falls section on June 15, 2016.

Aspen Whitewater countered that Abromitis and Parker signed releases that waived the outfitter from any liability.

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/

Topics:
aspen whitewater rafting James Abromitis Life & Style Living News Local News Maryland News
500