Judge to rule on logo dispute between gov, teacher’s union

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 4:40 am 10/01/2018 04:40am
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the Chesapeake Executive Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A judge is set to decide on an injunction request that would prevent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign from using an apple logo to show his support by teachers.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports Judge Michael Mason said he would issue a ruling Monday.

The  filed a lawsuit last month about the Hogan campaign’s use of an apple and the phrase “Teachers for Hogan.”

Union attorney Kristy Anderson says it’s “clearly an attempt to confuse the public.” The union uses a trademarked image of an apple outline in “apple ballots” for candidates endorsed by the union. The union has endorsed Ben Jealous, a Democrat who is running against Hogan.

An attorney for Hogan’s campaign, Timothy Maloney, says the union’s logo isn’t unique or protected.

