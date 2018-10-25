202
Home » Maryland News » Hogan says he'd make…

Hogan says he’d make Md. congressional districts more contiguous

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 2:58 pm 10/25/2018 02:58pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says a second term would look a lot like his first, if he is re-elected, but voters can expect changes to how the state’s congressional map is drawn.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hogan said Thursday he will push again to take redistricting out of the hands of politicians and have an independent commission draw Maryland’s eight congressional districts.

The Republican has proposed it for years, but Democrats who control the legislature say reform should come at the federal level. Hogan says they might change their minds, if he wins and has strong influence over the map.

If the process is unchanged, Hogan says he’d focus on drawing contiguous districts “and have the voters actually pick their representatives, instead of the representatives picking their voters.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

6 healthy fall ingredients and how to use them

Fall foods aren’t just rich with flavor; research suggests they’re also packed with nutrition and health benefits. Here are six ingredients healthy fall ingredients and how to use them.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500