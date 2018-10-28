202
Floor in Maryland home collapses during party, no injuries

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 7:24 pm 10/28/2018 07:24pm
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A floor in a Maryland home collapsed during a weekend party because authorities say too many people were standing on it.

The Salisbury Fire Department said Saturday it had responded to a reported gas leak at a house. The Salisbury Daily Times reports firefighters arrived to find the floor collapsed and the gas line broken.

The fire department says no injuries were reported and the structure was condemned.

Thirty people were injured earlier this month in Clemson, South Carolina, when the floor of a clubhouse collapsed during a weekend party at an apartment complex.

