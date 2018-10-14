202
Eastern Shore educator named Maryland Teacher of the Year

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 2:15 pm 10/14/2018 02:15pm
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — An eighth-grade science, technology, engineering and math teacher from the Eastern Shore has been named Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.

The Daily Times reports the winner, Richard Warren Jr., has taught for six years, the last five at Crisfield High School and Academy.

He holds three degrees from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, including a doctorate in educational leadership.

Warren will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national travel opportunities and an SUV. He will also go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year award and will be honored at the White House in the spring.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

