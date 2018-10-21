202
Home » Maryland News » Delaware troopers arrest Maryland…

Delaware troopers arrest Maryland man for 4th DUI offense

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 10:02 am 10/21/2018 10:02am
3 Shares

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Troopers in Delaware have arrested a Maryland man for his fourth driving-under-the-influence offense following a three-car road crash.

The Delaware State Police have identified the arrested man as Francis Mcnulty, a 56-year-old from Easton, Maryland.

He has been charged with vehicular assault and his fourth offense for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

In a Sunday statement, state police say Mcnulty was driving a Volvo that struck the rear of a car in front of him, pushing that vehicle into the back of a third car. There were no major injuries in the Rehoboth Beach accident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime delaware dui Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Growing caravan of migrants resumes march toward US

Growing caravan of migrants resumes march towards US

A growing throng of Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border in southern Mexico on Sunday, overwhelming Mexican government attempts to stop them at the border.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500