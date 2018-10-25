202
Home » Maryland News » Concerns rise as crop-destroying…

Concerns rise as crop-destroying insect is spotted in state

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 7:01 pm 10/25/2018 07:01pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Concerns are rising that a crop-destroying invasive insect could soon establish itself in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that a spotted lanternfly has been found in a trap in Cecil County. The insects can destroy and damage crops.

Maryland’s Department of Agriculture said it hopes to prevent the insect from gaining a foothold in the state. It will conduct surveys throughout the fall and into the winter in search of any lanternfly eggs.

Maryland has been on the lookout for lanternflies since they were first spotted in Pennsylvania four years ago near the Delaware border.

The insects feed on more than 70 types of plants and crops. Those include anything from apples to oak trees.

The speckled, four-winged insect is native to China, Vietnam and parts of India.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets lanternfly Living News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

6 healthy fall ingredients and how to use them

Fall foods aren’t just rich with flavor; research suggests they’re also packed with nutrition and health benefits. Here are six ingredients healthy fall ingredients and how to use them.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500