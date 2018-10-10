Cellphone explodes aboard school bus, injuring high schooler

202
By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 10:29 am 10/10/2018 10:29am
EARLEVILLE, Md. (AP) — An exploding cellphone has injured a high school student on the bus ride home from school in Maryland.

News outlets reports the school bus was bringing students home from Bohemia Manor High School in Chesapeake City on Tuesday afternoon when students pointed out a smoking cellphone laying on the floor to the driver.

Authorities believe a student tried to pick up the phone to throw it out of the window and suffered burns. He was treated at a hospital.

Frank Redford with the Hacks Point Fire Company says all students were evacuated from the bus, which didn’t sustain fire damage. He says it appears the phone’s battery exploded.

It’s unclear to whom the phone belonged. Officials were still investigating.

