Blind customers sue Walmart over self-service accessibility

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:54 pm 10/29/2018 12:54pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The National Federation of the Blind is suing Walmart, saying the stores’ self-checkout kiosks don’t fully comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Baltimore Sun reports that three blind Maryland residents are named in the federal lawsuit filed Oct. 25, including a woman who says a Walmart worker in Owings Mills, Maryland selected cash back and took $40 without her knowledge.

The plaintiffs want a permanent injunction bringing the kiosks in line with accessibility regulations, a declaration that Walmart has been violating the ADA, court costs and attorneys’ fees.

Walmart says in response that it doesn’t tolerate discrimination, and believes its checkout procedures already comply with the law. The company also says it investigated the theft complaint and the worker in question is no longer employed.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

