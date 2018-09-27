202
Sailing Hall of Fame gets key approval from Newport

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 12:59 pm 09/27/2018 12:59pm
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The National Sailing Hall of Fame is one step closer to moving to Rhode Island.

The Newport City Council on Wednesday approved a condominium agreement for the Armory building in the city, the possible future home of the hall.

The Newport Daily News reports that the council voted 5-2 in favor of the condominium agreement.

The agreement designates the main floor and second floor of the building as “Condominium Unit B,” which would be transferred from the city to the Sailing Hall of Fame.

The hall would use the main floor for a not-for-profit museum and the second floor for offices.

The hall currently has offices in Annapolis, Maryland, but has been unsuccessful in building a museum.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

500