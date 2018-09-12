202
Police: ‘Nothing suspicious’ about body found in river

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 1:52 am 09/12/2018 01:52am
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police say there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding a body found in a Maryland river.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports a body was found floating in the Wicomico River Tuesday afternoon and was later removed. The Salisbury Police Department tweeted there appears to be “nothing suspicious at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing. The newspaper says no additional information was released as of late Tuesday.

