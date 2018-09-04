202
Police investigate inmate’s slaying in Md. cell

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 4:41 pm 09/04/2018 04:41pm
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at a western Maryland maximum-security prison.

Police said Tuesday that correctional officers making rounds early Sunday at the Western Correctional Institution were directed to the cell 23-year-old Teyquan Wilson shared with another inmate. They say Wilson was unresponsive, had sustained obvious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his death was ruled a homicide, but a cause isn’t being released.

Police say they’ve identified another inmate as a potential suspect and they’ll work with Allegany County prosecutors to pursue charges.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says Wilson was three years into an 18-year rape sentence and his cellmate, who was being questioned, is five years into a 25-year assault sentence.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Teyquan Wilson Western Correctional Institution
500