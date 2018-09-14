Md. man convicted of child porn charges involving girls under 5

A Maryland man who prosecutors say orchestrated "horrific" sexual assaults of three young girls has been convicted of producing child pornography and faces more than 200 years in prison.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who prosecutors say orchestrated “horrific” sexual assaults of three young girls has been convicted of producing child pornography.

The Washington Post reports that 33-year-old Kyle Thompson now faces more than 200 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him of 18 counts Thursday.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Marcia Murphy says Thompson produced the pornography using three girls, ages 2 to 4, between May 2015 and January 2017. Court filings say Thompson knew the girls’ mothers, gaining their trust to be alone with the girls.

Thompson will be sentenced on the child pornography charges in January.

It’s unclear how the federal conviction will affect the Montgomery County trial on 78 sexual assault-related counts scheduled for next month. His attorneys declined to comment, citing the pending prosecution.

