Maryland teacher’s union battling governor on apple logo

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 6:16 pm 09/20/2018 06:16pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s leading teachers union is battling Gov. Larry Hogan over its apple trademark.

The Maryland State Education Association announced Thursday it’s taking the Republican governor to court over it.

Adam Mendelson, a union spokesman, says MSEA believes Hogan’s campaign materials “violate the Montgomery County Education Association’s registered trademark of an apple in connection with phrases that imply the political endorsement of educators and teachers.”

Hogan’s campaign says it’s “a completely frivolous lawsuit, solely calculated to trample on the First Amendment rights of our campaign and teachers across the state.”

The union says it will be in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday to protect its apple trademark.

MSEA has endorsed Ben Jealous, a Democrat who is running against Hogan. MSEA is Maryland’s largest union, with about 74,000 public school educators.

