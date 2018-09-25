202
Harford Co. sheriff criticizes gun laws in wake of fatal warehouse shooting

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 8:07 pm 09/25/2018 08:07pm
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland law enforcement official is criticizing gun laws in the wake of a shooting at a warehouse last week in which four people were killed and three people wounded.

The Baltimore Sun reports Harford County Sheriff’s Maj. William Davis told Aberdeen’s mayor and city council members Monday 26-year-old Snochia Moseley had been diagnosed with acute schizophrenia, but answered “no” to whether she had been diagnosed with a mental illness when filling out paperwork to purchase a handgun.

Davis said everyone at the meeting would agree that someone diagnosed with acute schizophrenia should not be allowed to possess or purchase a weapon.

One cannot buy a firearm in Maryland if they have been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility for at least 30 days. Davis said Moseley had not.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

