Maryland House speaker recovering after bypass surgery

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 1:26 pm 09/29/2018 01:26pm
Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch takes his seat before a bill signing ceremony in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s House speaker says he plans to make campaign and other public appearances soon after recovering from an unscheduled bypass surgery.

Speaker Michael Busch told The Capital of Annapolis Friday that he has been undergoing physical therapy at a Baltimore hospital to rebuild his strength since the procedure earlier this month. He says he expects to return home Monday.

The 71-year-old was at the University of Maryland Medical Center Sept. 19 for a routine test. Busch says he was short of breath and experiencing chest pains.

Doctors recommended additional testing to determine the cause, and he had surgery after that.

Busch, the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history, is in the middle of a re-election campaign.

The heart procedure follows a liver transplant he underwent last year after being diagnosed with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

