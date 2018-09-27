Maryland governor: Investigation needed in Kavanaugh case

A spokeswoman for Maryland's Republican governor says he believes a full investigation is needed into allegations of sexual assault against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Maryland’s Republican governor says he believes a full investigation is needed into allegations of sexual assault against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Amelia Chasse, Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokeswoman, said Thursday that “the governor believes there needs to be a full investigation before the process moves forward.”

On Tuesday, Hogan told reporters he believed the allegations are “very disturbing.” He described them as “credible charges and big concerns.” He added that “they ought to take whatever time it takes to make sure these accusers are heard and he has a chance to respond to them.”

Ben Jealous, a Democrat, who is running against Hogan, says Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. He says the women who have come forward should have the freedom to pursue legal remedy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.