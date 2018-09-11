Maryland carjacking ends when suspect crashes into sheriff

202
By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 8:29 am 09/11/2018 08:29am
JOPPATOWNE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a stolen taxicab was recovered when the carjacker crashed it into two cars that happened to belong to a sheriff and chief deputy.

News outlets cite a release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office that says 24-year-old Dionte Kyrell James Torrence was arrested after the Saturday crash.

The sheriff’s office says Torrence had got into the cab in Joppatowne, asked for a ride to Baltimore and then indicated he had a weapon, at which point the driver jumped out. Torrence is accused of fleeing with the cab.

A call went out, and as Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler drove to a community event, he saw the stolen vehicle and began a pursuit that ended in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear whether Torrence has a lawyer.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
