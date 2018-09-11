Lawsuit challenges Maryland state retirees’ health plan move

Lawmakers say Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh notified them this week about the lawsuit. It was filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court by attorneys for former state employees.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the state of Maryland’s decision to move Medicare eligible retirees to Medicare Part D.

Lawmakers had planned a briefing on the transition Thursday, but that has been pulled from the schedule.

Sen. Edward Kasemeyer and Del. Maggie McIntosh wrote to Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget chief that the lawsuit “creates a new layer of uncertainty,” which will make it difficult for the governor’s budget office to provide clear answers at the hearing.

The lawsuit arises from changes made in 2011 to health benefits for state retirees. Plaintiffs say they’re contesting the state’s elimination of prescription drug coverage for retirees.

