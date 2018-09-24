202
Interstate ‘miscommunication’ wrongly frees robbery suspect

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 9:22 am 09/24/2018 09:22am
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A bureaucratic error has resulted in the release of a Delaware man who was arrested in Maryland at the conclusion of a police chase.

Michael Holmes with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tells The News Journal that a “miscommunication” about the time Delaware authorities were to pick up 42-year-old Timothy J. Brewer meant that Brewer was released Thursday.

Maryland courts had set his release time at 4:30 a.m., but the paperwork said he was to be picked up at 4:30 p.m. Holmes says police have to abide my court mandates.

Brewer is now at large, with both Maryland and Delaware authorities searching for him.

He was originally arrested Sept. 15, after the robbery of a 7-Eleven triggered a car chase. He was wanted on active warrants for prior incidents.

