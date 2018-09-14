Former Md. correctional officer sentenced in bribery case

The state prosecutor announced Friday that Warren Wright, a former officer at the Jessup Correctional Institution, was sentenced to 20 years with all but three years suspended.

The state prosecutor announced Friday that Warren Wright was sentenced to 20 years with all but three years suspended. Judge Mark Crooks also imposed five years of supervised probation after Wright’s release.

So far, 16 of 18 defendants indicted in the conspiracy at the Jessup Correctional Institution in December have pleaded guilty.

Wright admitted to accepting cash bribes of at least $500 per meeting to smuggle narcotics into the prison. He also met with other members of the conspiracy at least 40 times over the course of the two-year conspiracy.

Wright was a 17-year veteran.

